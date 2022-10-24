Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that en­forced disappearances is a serious matter and the government is com­mitted to taking legal and practical steps for its solution.

He was addressing a session titled ‘Reluctance to Criminalise Enforced Disappearances and Arbitrary De­tentions’ on the last day of Asma Ja­hangir conference, held at a local hotel on Sunday. He said, “Enforced disappearances have become a stig­ma for our society.”

Azam Tarar said that collective ef­forts would be made for finding solu­tion to the problem. Country’s con­stitution gives guarantee of personal freedom and human rights, he added. He said that right to life was the most cherished right in the Constitution. The law minister said that it was un­fortunate that complaints regarding disappearances were received from Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Karachi, South Punjab and even from central Punjab.

He said that this matter was relat­ed to security; therefore its solution could be discussed in in-camera pro­ceedings. Azam Nazeer said that mat­ter of enforced disappearances was raised in the parliament and at dif­ferent forums, which he added was a result of collective efforts of differ­ent segments of society. He said that two days earlier the National Assem­bly passed a bill of Ministry of Law in which it declared enforced disap­pearances as a crime.

He said that Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif also held a debate on the issue in the cabinet and a sev­en-member committee in this regard held eight meetings in last 12 weeks