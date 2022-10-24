Share:

FAISALABAD - Farmers have been advised to start wheat culti­vation immediately and complete it by Novem­ber 20 to get maximum yield with minimum input cost.

A spokesperson for the Agriculture (Exten­sion) department said on Sunday that wheat was an important crop of Pakistan which catered to the need of food at a large scale.

He said that from mid of October to November 20 was the most suitable for wheat cultivation and farmers should use 40-50kg seed per acre and get a bumper crop.

He said the wheat crop required 55-60kg per acre seed if it was cultivated after November 20. The late sown increased in input cost, he said and advised the growers to immediately start wheat cultivation and complete it before November 20.

He said that farmers should also use seed of approved varieties in addition to apply suitable fertilizer for increasing wheat yield.

The approved wheat varieties including Ak­bar-19, Ujala-16, Dilkash-2021, Subhani-2021, Urooj-2022, etc had disease resistance and gave maximum produce, whereas one and a half bags of DAP fertilizer at the time of sowing and 2-3 bags of Urea fertilizer at first watering along with one bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) would also play an important role to enhance wheat produce, he added.

TEXTILE MATERIAL GUTTED

Material in a textile factory was reduced to ashes when fire broke out, in the limits of Khurarianwala police station. Police said on Sunday the cause of fire was stated to be smouldering cigarette thrown one of the factory workers at a textile factory on Jaranwala-Khurarianwala Road. The fire engulfed the surroundings which burnt precious material present on the spot. On information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.