GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced that it is suspending the production of paracetamol over the government’s failure to rationalize prices. This is an extremely concerning development given that Pakistan is currently experiencing a health crisis in the aftermath of the floods. The country has been grappling with a surge in dengue, malaria and other water-borne diseases since mid-June.

Experts are rightly concerned about how severely this will impact healthcare in the country given that GSK was producing up to 80 percent of paracetamol. Pakistan requires between 400 and 500 million tablets monthly, while the consumption has increased to more than 600 million tablets this season. According to GSK officials, the company could no longer afford to manufacture Panadol on negative margins and the situation is beyond their control at this point.

There have been several attempts at resolving this issue to no avail. GSK has apprised its Pakistani stakeholders of the issue of an extraordinary increase in the prices of raw materials and seeks adjustments to selling prices. The company’s representatives had a meeting with the prime minister last month, who had formed a government committee that proposed a rise of 80 paisas in the selling price, but it was not taken into consideration.

While it is understandable that the government wants to give the public some relief by withholding drug price increases, its approach to controlling prices has done more harm than good over the years. It has resulted in hoarding and shortages on multiple occasions. It needs to take responsibility for this crisis, and it must understand that regulation does not only mean controlling the price, and it should be more focused on preventing the formation of monopolies and anti-competitive practices from taking place. The only solution is to increase the prices to a level that justifies production on a sustainable basis.