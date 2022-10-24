Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Mohammad Sibtain Khan Sunday approved the appointment of PML-N leader Hamza Seahbaz Sharif as leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly. The Assem­bly secretariat issued a notification to this effect on Sunday. The office of leader of the opposition was lying vacant for the last three months since the election of Ch Parvez Elahi as the new Chief Minister. Hamza Shehbaz has been notified as the opposition leader in the present Punjab As­sembly for the second time. He served a brief stint as Chief Minister after the resignation of Sardar Usman Buzdar on April 1, 2022. He was ousted from the office as a result of a court or­der. Meanwhile, Speaker Punjab Assembly has convened the 42nd session of the Assembly on Monday. Treasury members have requisitioned this session.