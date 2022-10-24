Share:

KARACHI-Health workers have threatened to boycott anti-polio campaign scheduled to begin today in Sindh. Final decision will be taken tomorrow.

The Sindh authorities have decided to launch a week-long anti-polio campaign today 24 in the province, especially in flood-hit areas. The campaign aims to administer the vaccine to over 6.5 million children under the age of five across the provinces.

Polio vaccinators across Pakistan are facing increasing obstacles as just a day before the launching of the campaign, lady health workers, and paramedical staff of the Sindh province announced a boycott of the campaign.

All-Pakistan Lady Health Workers Association head Bushra Arain said an important meeting will be held and a formal announcement of the boycott will be made at the Karachi Press Club on Monday. She said lady health workers are themselves flood victims and should be given immediate health risk allowance.

In this regard, District Health Officer (DHO) Ghotki has also written a letter to higher authorities regarding the boycott.