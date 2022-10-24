Share:

Hearing on a petition against the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference will be held today.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah will conduct hearing on the petition.

Earlier, the registrar’s office of the IHC had raised objections to the petition of Imran Khan.

It is to be noted here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference a few days back.