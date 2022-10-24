Share:

HYDERABAD-The Hindu community will celebrate “Diwali” (a festival of lights) on Monday (October 24) in the city like other parts of the country.

Hindus will light up earthen lamps and candles in the night and fireworks will also be exhibited to celebrate the festival.

Special “Pooja” will be held in different temples of the city while sweets would also be distributed among the people during celebration of religious custom of Hinduism. They will also celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts and offering prayers (pooja) to commemorate victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

“Diwali” is being celebrated at the end of the month of autumn in the memory of the return of the Lord Rama, who had spent 14 years in exile during which he fought and won a battle against king Ravan. The festival was being celebrated for five days and also marks the start of the new year of Hindu Calendar.

Apart from Hyderabad, Hindu communities living in Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Jamshoro, Badin, Sanghar, Hala, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur and other cities and towns would also celebrate “Diwali” with religious spirit.

The provincial government had also announced October 24 as a public holiday across Sindh for Hindus to celebrate “Diwali” festival.

The district administration and Police have adopted foolproof security measures to maintain peace in the city while large number of Police contingents were deputed outside temples and areas where Hindu community lives.