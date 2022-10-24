Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the federal government to establish human rights courts this week.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the directions during the hearing of a case related to the torture of the Adiala Jail prisoners.

The chief justice said that the cases of human rights violations will be heard in a special court. He said that there are strong laws related to human rights which can deal with violations.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah said that the court will not tolerate torture inflicted upon the prisoners and that the inhuman practice of custodial torture should end now.

He ordered action against the Inspectorate General of Prisons Punjab and the superintendent of Adiala Jail.

At this, PTI leader Asad Umar said: "No one is safe now, not even Arshad Sharif."

The IHC chief justice said that even the food brought for the prisoners by the visitors is taken away by the staff.

An official of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) informed the court that 11 children have been granted bail but have no place to go.

At this, the chief justice asked: "Why shouldn't we keep those children in Prime Minister or Chief Minister's House?"

The HRCP secretary said that about 1,400 prisoners are drug addicts and there is only one male doctor for 4,000 prisoners.

To this, Justice Minallah said that HRCP has wide-ranging powers and can even hire consultants.

He said that the commission can access any prisoner and even the superintendent of the jail cannot stop it. "This court sends you all the complaints it receives every day," he said to the secretary.

Justice Minallah also directed to provide a copy of the report to Asad Umar so that he could apprise his government in Punjab.