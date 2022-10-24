Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Min­ister and former deputy speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that the one [Imran Khan] who called oth­ers thieves and robbers from the stage was himself declared dis­honest with irrefutable evidence.

Talking to a private news chan­nel, SAPM further maintained that all evidence in the case had been documentary, on the basis of which the ECP had found him guilty of corrupt practices. The PPP leader said that the chief elec­tion commissioner was appointed by Imran Khan but today he was using foul language against him. Criticizing Imran Khan, he said that during PTI’s rule, Imran Khan crossed all limits of political vic­timization against opponents. Im­ran Khan made politically motivat­ed cases and imprisoned political leaders, but PPP does not believe in political revenge, he added. The present coalition govt would com­plete its tenure and the next gen­eral elections would be held at the stipulated time, he further added.