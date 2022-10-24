Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday rejected the former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea to instantly suspend the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision of his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

On Friday, ECP disqualified the former premier in the Toshakhana reference, stating he had committed corrupt practices by making “false statements and submitting incorrect declaration”.

Following the decision, Imran’s lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar, filed on his behalf a writ petition in the IHC, praying that the order be declared “against the settled principles of law” on Article 63. The plea further urged the court to declare the ECP’s order “misconceived” and set it aside.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case today and asked the petitioner about the urgency of the matter.

Barrister Ali Zafar appeared on behalf of Imran Khan. The court while rejecting Imran Khan’s plea to immediately suspend the ECP’s decision ordered the PTI chairman to clear the reservations raised on the plea within three days.

The PTI chairman in his application has named the ECP secretary, NA speaker, and secretary respondents.