Share:

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Monday reached the residence of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead by Kenyan police in a case of ‘mistaken identity.’

Imran Khan reached the residence of Arshad Sharif in Islamabad and offered his condolence to the mother of the martyr and other family members.

The former prime minister also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan took to Twitter to express his grief on the incident.

On the other hand, Kenyan police confirmed senior journalist and former anchorperson ARY News Arshad Sharif was shot dead by the police in a ‘mistaken identity case.

The incident took place when he was travelling to Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town.

According to Kenyan media, Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock.