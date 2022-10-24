ISLAMABAD - More than 30 religious scholars from Punjab called on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at his residence in Islamabad’s Bani Gala on Sunday.
The Ulema paid tribute to former prime minister for his ‘services to Islam’, according to the party sources. Various other issues were also discussed during the meeting. The delegation was led by Sunni Ittehad Council Pakistan chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza. Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Senator Shibli Faraz and others were also present during the meeting.
Hamid Raza also had a one-on-one meeting with Imran Khan in which the strategy regarding the long march to Islamabad and the current political situation was discussed. The PTI chief appreciated Hamid Raza’s efforts regarding inter-faith harmony. On Saturday, the former prime minister announced that he would announce the date for the party’s much-anticipated long march on coming Friday, saying that he was not expecting any “meaningful result from backchannel talks”. The former prime minister has constantly been building momentum for the long march but has kept people guessing about its contours.