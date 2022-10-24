Share:

ISLAMABAD - More than 30 religious scholars from Punjab called on former prime minister and Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at his residence in Islamabad’s Bani Gala on Sunday.

The Ulema paid tribute to former prime minis­ter for his ‘services to Islam’, according to the par­ty sources. Various other issues were also dis­cussed during the meeting. The delegation was led by Sunni Ittehad Council Pakistan chairman Sahib­zada Hamid Raza. Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Senator Shibli Faraz and oth­ers were also present during the meeting.

Hamid Raza also had a one-on-one meeting with Imran Khan in which the strategy regard­ing the long march to Islamabad and the cur­rent political situation was discussed. The PTI chief appreciated Hamid Raza’s efforts regard­ing inter-faith harmony. On Saturday, the former prime minister announced that he would an­nounce the date for the party’s much-anticipat­ed long march on coming Friday, saying that he was not expecting any “meaningful result from backchannel talks”. The former prime minister has constantly been building momentum for the long march but has kept people guessing about its contours.