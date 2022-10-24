LAHORE - Foreign Minister and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the democratic way to remove any prime minister is no-confidence, Imran Khan was the ‘selected’ prime minister but we sent him home democratically.
Addressing the Asma Jahangir conference here yesterday, Bilawal Bhutto claimed that in the past, prime ministers were sent home through Gate No 4 and Judiciary. “We should not look at the Judiciary and Gate No 4,” he remarked. Bilawal said that there have been many ups and downs in Pakistan’s political history but whenever political institutions progressed, “we should appreciate it”, adding that Imran’s ouster was an “achievement for all political forces”.
“This is the only legitimate way for a prime minister’s ouster. He attained the [prime minister’s] chair undemocratically but we removed him democratically,” the PPP leader added.
The PPP chief said that in the future, a prime minister should be held accountable in a democratic manner; political battles will continue to cause problems for politicians.
Lashing out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for leaving the country on the verge of default, Bilawal Bhutto said that Imran Khan was the first prime minister who launched a “suicide attack on the economy”.
He said that Imran Khan damaged the economy, the burden of which is being borne by the people of Pakistan today.
Bilawal Bhutto said that the parties included in PDM believe in democracy. The foreign minister said that when the country was saved from default, there was a flood.
“This country has not seen such catastrophe. All provinces were badly affected by these floods. Even today, in Sindh and Balochistan many areas are inundated,” he added.
Bilawal regretted that despite the huge devastation, floods and rehabilitation are still not the prime focus of the politicians and media. “Our focus is still on political fights in Islamabad.” He added: “We’re not at fault for the devastation we’re facing today. Pakistan contributes 0.8% to carbon footprint yet it is the eighth most affected. The cost of industrialisation of developed countries ... the people of Pakistan are paying for that. We demand justice from the world.”
He said that rehabilitating 33 million people is no small challenge for any country but expressed hope that Pakistan will make an example for the world.
“We will construct all houses that were destroyed. We will repair our irrigation system. We must be on the same page with climate strategy. Our political issues can continue but we must not forget the flood-affected people,” he added