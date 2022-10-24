Share:

LAHORE - Foreign Minister and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the democratic way to remove any prime minister is no-confi­dence, Imran Khan was the ‘selected’ prime min­ister but we sent him home democratically.

Addressing the Asma Jahangir conference here yesterday, Bilawal Bhutto claimed that in the past, prime ministers were sent home through Gate No 4 and Judicia­ry. “We should not look at the Judiciary and Gate No 4,” he re­marked. Bilawal said that there have been many ups and downs in Pakistan’s political history but whenever political institu­tions progressed, “we should appreciate it”, adding that Im­ran’s ouster was an “achieve­ment for all political forces”.

“This is the only legitimate way for a prime minister’s oust­er. He attained the [prime min­ister’s] chair undemocratically but we removed him democrati­cally,” the PPP leader added.

The PPP chief said that in the future, a prime minister should be held accountable in a demo­cratic manner; political battles will continue to cause problems for politicians.

Lashing out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) govern­ment for leaving the country on the verge of default, Bilaw­al Bhutto said that Imran Khan was the first prime minister who launched a “suicide attack on the economy”.

He said that Imran Khan dam­aged the economy, the burden of which is being borne by the people of Pakistan today.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the parties included in PDM believe in democracy. The foreign min­ister said that when the country was saved from default, there was a flood.

“This country has not seen such catastrophe. All provinc­es were badly affected by these floods. Even today, in Sindh and Balochistan many areas are in­undated,” he added.

Bilawal regretted that despite the huge devastation, floods and rehabilitation are still not the prime focus of the politicians and media. “Our focus is still on political fights in Islamabad.” He added: “We’re not at fault for the devastation we’re facing to­day. Pakistan contributes 0.8% to carbon footprint yet it is the eighth most affected. The cost of industrialisation of developed countries ... the people of Paki­stan are paying for that. We de­mand justice from the world.”

He said that rehabilitating 33 million people is no small challenge for any country but expressed hope that Pakistan will make an example for the world.

“We will construct all hous­es that were destroyed. We will repair our irrigation system. We must be on the same page with climate strategy. Our po­litical issues can continue but we must not forget the flood-af­fected people,” he added