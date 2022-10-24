Share:

With the reference of the researcher sir Nooral Baraat, MPhil scholar who asserted regarding, “The role of parental household income and its implications for unemployed education youth.” His research suggests that the phenomenon of inter-family marriage and cousin marriage are the compelled way to sacrifice the marriage preferences.

Some of the most forceful issues that trigger the unemployed educated youth towards cousin marriage such as tradition, dependency of economy, education, family politics and most importantly parental household income. Tradition refers to our inherited method of life which is coming from our fore parents.

Being too much ethnocentric to the cultural sentiments also lead the person to choose the spouse according to the family wishes which lie within the family. Further more, family politics plays an effective role to the unemployed educated youth to choose a life partner within the family members means according to them. In family politics women play an enthusiastic role to influence the behavior of men towards inter-family marriage.

DANISH MURAD,

Turbat.