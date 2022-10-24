Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said Islam rejected sectarianism, extremism, and terrorism in all their forms and manifestations. Addressing an ‘International Tahzeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Conference’ in Abuja (Nigeria) the other day, he said to get rid of these social evils, it was necessary to disseminate the message of Islam in its actual context, which we received from the holy lands of Makkah and Madinah. Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council and Secretary General of International Tahzeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council said there was no room for such myths in Islam as it was a religion of peace, security, and moderation. He said the situation of unrest in some Islamic countries was due to external interference which could be stopped by forging unity in the Muslim Ummah. He said the union would help contain Islamophobia and resolve the issues confronting the Muslim Ummah on the global level. He also endorsed the stance of Saudi Arabia on the oil issue. He said that Pakistan and the entire Islamic world were standing by its narrative for global economic stability.