Share:

ISLAMABAD-Sometimes a villain is a hero of the other side. We can often be hero to one person, villain to another, and something in between to lots of others. Same is the case with Islamabad police now-a-days.

The law-enforcers in Islamabad are busy in arresting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers after registration of FIRs against them for taking to the streets and protesting against the disqualification of party chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case some days back.

The PTI leaders complain about police action against party workers. Former speaker National Assembly has sought action against Islamabad police’s mistreatment of PTI’s MNA Saleh Muhammad. He has written a letter to NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for action against Rana Sanaullah and IG Islamabad police. The action had been demanded against the said personalities over the arrest of PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad and the ‘insulting’ behaviour of Islamabad police with him when the latter was arrested from outside the ECP office in Islamabad’s Red Zone on Friday.

MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan and his guard were arrested after the guard reportedly fired a shot outside the ECP. As soon as the verdict was announced, PTI supporters and party workers began protesting over the decision, and workers present outside the ECP office shouted slogans in support of Imran Khan. Islamabad police reportedly detained firearms from a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa policeman who was later reported to be the guard of PTI MNA Saleh. As the weapon was being recovered, a shot was fired. Islamabad police claimed the shot was fired by the KP policeman who was arrested on the spot. The police later also arrested MNA Saleh.

Former speaker Asad Qaisar said in the letter that, “The Parliament has an extraordinary sanctity and centrality in the political system of the country in terms of its composition, role and status,” Asad Qaiser said and added, “Our Constitution declares the people as the source of authority after the absolute sovereignty of Allah Almighty.”

Qaisar said the Constitution entrusts the state with the right to exercise these powers through elected representatives of the people. “Along with the collective institutionalisation, the Constitution of Pakistan also ensures individual rights for every citizen,” he emphasised. “The Constitution is the guarantor of the complete protection of the life, property, honour and dignity of the citizens and the dignity of the person,” he pointed out.

“First, the Islamabad police arrested Saleh Muhammad on a baseless charge in clear violation of the assembly rules and regulations and the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the arrest of parliamentarians,” he maintained and added “Then, the Islamabad police hung a slate around his neck in a very humiliating manner. They captured his photo and released it on the media and social media.”

“This act of the Islamabad police has caused pain and suffering for a member of the National Assembly, his family and his party,” he stated.

Former speaker National Assembly said Islamabad police defamed and insulted the Parliament before the whole world. “The Pashtun people, especially the people of Mansehra, are deeply saddened by this shameful treatment of their representative,” he claimed. “As Speaker of the House, it is your responsibility to take immediate notice of this shameful action of Islamabad police,” he demanded. He sought investigations into the mistreatment of MNA Saleh Muhammad and the identification of those responsible and a stern action against them.

Meanwhile, another PTI leader Asad Umar lashed out at the ICT police for arresting a PTI worker’s brother when the law-enforcers failed to locate the accused in a case registered over staging the protest demonstration. In his tweet posted on Sunday, the former development minister and PTI Central Secretary General lashed out at the law-enforcers in Islamabad who he claims are flouting the law in their zeal to capture the Tehreek-e-Insaf activists thus turning the federal capital into a ‘jungle.’ He said: “Law enforcers in Islamabad are flouting the law. They came to arrest our worker Murad Bukhari and when he was not found, they took his brother Mehtab Bukhari. Is it the capital of the country or a jungle? God willing, all those doing illegal work will be brought to justice.”

On the other hand, IG Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan announced rewards for the police team that arrested the guard outside the ECP office in the Red Zone. According to Police Public Liaison Officer Islamabad, police officers took timely action and arrested the armed guards. He further said that other officers and officials will also be given rewards for good performance.

As the political conflict widens, the law-enforcers find themselves in an awkward situation where they are heroes for one party and villain for the other. The use of police for political purposes has been rampant in the Pakistani political system without any realization that such acts may destroy the social and political fabric of the country.