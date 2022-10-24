Share:

Peshawar - Islamia College University defeated Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan by 3-0 in the boys volleyball final match played as a part of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Varsity Games here at the indoor hall of the Agriculture University, Peshawar on Sunday. The hall was jam-packed with the university students and local game spectators. The final was also witnessed by Agriculture University, Peshawar Vice Chancellor Dr Jehan Bakht along with Brazilian Volleyball Coach Cristiano, Secretary General of Provincial Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar Chamkani, Admin Officer Jafar Shah, Director of Sports Islamia College University Ali Hoti, Volleyball Coach Hidayatullah, AD Sports Haya Naz and other important personalities. The Inter-Varsity Games are continued in full swing under the auspices of the Directorate General Sports with girls and boys from 30 universities competing in three male and as many female games. The volleyball final produced great excitement but Islamia College University dominated the proceedings and did not allow the team of Abdul Wali Khan University to strike back. Islamia College University won by 25-16, 25-19 and 27-25 points. Earlier, in the semi-finals, Abdul Wali Khan University defeated the University of Agriculture by 23- 25, 25-24, 25-13 and 25-21, while Islamia University beat Malakand University by 25-25, 17-25-21, 23- 25 and 25-23. After the final match, the chief guest distributed trophies and cash prizes among the players. Rs100,000 prize was awarded to the winning team with a trophy, and Rs50,000 cash and a trophy were given to the runners-up team. In the cricket event, D I Khan University qualified for the final by defeating Peshawar University by 65 runs. Gomal University won the toss and batted first and scored 150 runs in the allotted overs, in which Sabrullah scored 43 runs, Fahad 24 runs, and Hafeez 42 runs