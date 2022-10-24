Share:

The meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) is going to be held today (Monday) to elevate the high court judges to the Supreme Court under the shadows of the strike call given by the Pakistan Bar Council and Sindh Bar Council.

Supreme Court of Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will preside over the session. The meeting will consider the nomination of four judges for their elevation to the apex court.

The names of judges who have been recommended for the elevation by Chief Justice of Pakistan Bandial include: Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shafi Siddiqui of the Sindh High Court.

The legal fraternity including Pakistan Bar Council and Sindh Bar Council, and Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa have expressed their reservations over the nominations of the high court judges.

The PCB and SBC have resented the CJP’s decision who has nominated junior judges of the high courts for their elevation to the apex court. Both the bars have given strike call.

The lawyers in Karachi shut the doors of main building of the Sindh High Court today in protest.

In his letter to the CJP a couple of days ago, Justice Isa also requested Chief Justice of Pakistan Bandial to withdraw the names of three junior judges who have been rejected by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) in its last meeting of July 28.