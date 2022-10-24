Share:

KARACHI -The air of Karachi continues to be unhealthy, as per the air quality index. The city was marked as the most polluted city in the world, while Lahore was ranked second on the list.According to the air quality index, the number of polluted particles in the atmosphere of Karachi was recorded at 250 particulate metres on Sunday. Meanwhile, polluted particles in the air of Lahore were recorded at 233 particulate metres.

As per the classification, pollution from 151 to 200 levels is harmful to health, pollution from 201 to 300 levels is dangerously harmful, and more than 301 levels is hazardous pollution.

With 191 particulate metres, the Indian capital New Delhi was marked as the third most polluted city.

The pollution in the air in Karachi is caused by the winds from the northwest and northeast of Balochistan. The suspension of the sea breeze is also a cause for the pollution.

The northwesterly winds of Balochistan are expected to blow during the next few days keeping the city hot and humid.