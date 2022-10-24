Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) arranged a week-long training workshop on comparison of KP Sales Tax on Services Act 2022 with sales tax laws of the rest of the three provinces to improve skills of its staff in Peshawar. Officials of KPRA Collectorate, directorates and regional offices took part in the training workshop which was arranged with the financial assistance of USAID-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilisation (KPRM) Activity at a hotel here on Sunday. The aim of the workshop was to improve the skills of KPRA officers in their routine working to minimise the risk of litigations. The trainers worked on showcause notices served by the KPRA officers, identified flaws in the notices and worked on assessment orders drafted by the KPRA officers along with maintenance of order sheets to leave no margin for litigations. Besides comparison of KP Sales Tax on Services Act 2022 with the sales tax laws of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan the trainers also discussed international best practices in sales tax regime. The KPRA officials who took part in the training workshop thanked USAID KPRM for providing them the opportunity to learn from experts in the field of litigations. “The training workshop was needed for the uplift of KPRA staff skills in their routine workings. There were weak points in our showcause notices and assessment orders due to which our orders were set aside by the appeal forums,” said Assistant Collector Waqar Ahmed in his remarks regarding the training workshop. “The training will help in improving our showcause notices, assessment orders and maintenance of order sheets where there were weaknesses and were exploited,” said Inspector Imad Ali. The participants were given training completion certificates at the end of the workshop