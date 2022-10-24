Share:

Lahore, the city of Gardens again became Pakistan’s most polluted according to the global Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday morning.

As per details, the Provincial capital topped the list of most polluted cities with an air quality index recorded as 241.

Following Lahore, Faisalabad is ranked 2nd with Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 230. AQI as high as 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while an AQI between 201 and 300 is more harmful and an AQI over 300 is considered extremely hazardous.

The city; home to 11 million people is engulfed with smog, causing breathing problems, blurred vision and eye irritation in the residents. whereas Karachi remained comparatively better with Air Quality recorded as 117.

Earlier, Karachi again topped the list of the most polluted cities of the world on global Air Quality Index

According to experts, the air becomes heavier in the winter as compared to summer, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted.

As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, covers a city.