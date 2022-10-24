Share:

It seems like gas shortages have become a yearly phenomenon now. This is a problem we revisited last year, and the year before that—right as the colder months approach, the government realises too late that it is set to face gas shortages, and does not have the requisite resources or backup to guarantee supply. Every year, we seem to not learn our lessons, just try to scrape for last-minute emergency temporary relief and disregard the fact that the long-term reasons for the shortages still exist as “next year’s problem”.

This year, the normal causes for gas shortages, which is our government’s inability to negotiate good LNG contracts which would prevent default, are accompanied by other world events, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, and the global recession that all major economies are going through currently. As the gas crisis worsens due to the non-availability of required LNG in the winter season, CNG stations in Punjab and K-P will dry up from November 2022 to March 2023. Gas shortages have been an annual phenomenon each winter as Pakistan’s natural gas fields have been witnessing a 9% depletion each year. Energy shortages will hit the economy adversely by putting pressure on essential industries.

Every year, we cannot keep hoping to ask for LNG Cargoes at the last minute and then end up paying a lot more for a lot less. Our investment treaties must also be better-vetted, and have stricter clauses on termination and default, giving companies more incentive to complete their contracts, but we must also realise this situation is not sustainable and look for a different system to complete our gas requirements.

In order to minimize the energy deficit of the country, the coalition government is again seriously considering restarting work on the Iran-Pakistan (IP) Gas Pipeline Project while following international laws and guidelines. This is a good outlook—but it is hoped that matters now go beyond just consideration and talks. All parties must be determined to not let world politics interfere and take the initiative on starting this long-delayed project.