Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts, while cold in hilly areas of the country during the next twelve hours. However, rain is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad eleven degree centigrade, Lahore seventeen, Karachi twenty-two, Peshawar sixteen, Quetta eight, Gilgit five, Murree nine and Muzaffarabad twelve degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag and Shopian, cold and dry in Leh, Pulwama and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian six degree centigrade, Jammu fifteen, Leh minus two, Anantnag five and Baramula seven degree centigrade.