Share:

Peshawar - A quarterly security and safety review meeting was held at Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) under the auspices of Security and Safety Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), said a press release issued here on Sunday. The meeting was attended by the officers of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Special Security Department (SSD), Special Security Unit (SSU) Police, Acting SP Ameer Hussain, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Misri Banda Nowshera, Security Officer of CRBC and Manager Rashakai SEZ. The meeting was part of the series of regular meetings being held periodically to assess the security related issues for better coordination between the stakeholders.