Share:

LONDON-Meghan Markle wore her heart on her sleeves to share her views about social media and why the Duchess have bid farewell to these platforms. During her conversation with Fortune Magazine in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she deleted her personal Instagram account in 2018 out of a desire for “self-preservation”. “For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time,” she said. “I had a personal account years ago, which I closed down,” she said. The Suits alum added: “I’ve made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don’t know what’s out there and many ways that’s helpful for me.” She said drug addicts and social media users are referred to as “users” as the Duchess suggested that the algorithm is responsible for fostering an unhealthy obsession. Her views echoed Prince Harry’s statement at a mental health conference in 2019. “Growing up in today’s world, social media is more addictive than drugs and alcohol, yet it’s more dangerous because it’s normalised and there are no restrictions to it. 6We are in a mind-altering time,” he said.