A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Karachi's Clifton area on Monday.

The girl was staying at a camp set up for the flood victims. She has been admitted to Jinnah Hospital and is under treatment. The hospital sources said the incident took place two days ago in Clifton's block 4.

The hospital sources further added that the victim is about eight to nine years old.

According to the surgeon's office, the gang rape of the minor girl has been confirmed after her medical examination was carried out.

Following the horrific incident, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali took serious notice of the case and directed the police to arrest the culprits. He has also ordered the authorities concerned to take the remaining family members of the girl in protective care.

“This is totally unacceptable and cannot be forgiven, therefore, I want the culprits behind the bars immediately,” he told Additional Inspector-General Karachi Javed Odho on the telephone.

The additional IG Karachi told the chief minister that the 10-year-girl and her six younger brothers and sisters were living with her mother in the vicinity of the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi. Originally, the family belongs to the Shikarpur district.

On Sunday night, two boys at around 11am forcibly took her in their car and raped her, and then left her in the same vicinity at around 2.30pm. When her mother noticed her daughter's plight, she rushed to the JPMC where she was still under treatment.

The matter came to the knowledge of the SSP South who registered a first information report (FIR) at the Boat Basin Police station and started an investigation into the matter, the CM was told.

The additional IG Karachi has constituted a police party to arrest the culprits and bring them to book.

The chief minister directed Adl IG Karachi to check the area's CCTV footage, identify their vehicle, and persons, and arrest them. He also directed him to identify the culprits through DNA sampling.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed the Minister of Women Development Department Shahla Raza to take the entire family into protective care. The family has been kept at a women's police station.