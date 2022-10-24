Share:

LAHORE - In connection with the Diwali festival, a special ceremony was organised at the Chief Minister’s Office. Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi attended the cer­emony and jointly cut the cake with the Hindu community.

The CM felicitated the Hindu community living in Pakistan. He was presented with an ajrak gift on behalf of the Hindu and other minority communities. The Chief Minister on this occa­sion said: “We fully participate in the rejoicing and festivities of the Hindu community on the eve of Diwali”. He said that the minority students were be­ing awarded scholarships from Matric to PhD level in the gov­ernment educational institu­tions. He added that a 2 percent quota has been fixed for the mi­nority communities in the high­er educational institutions. He stated that directions had been issued to ensure implementa­tion of the 5 percent quota in the employment for the minor­ity communities. Parvez Elahi further stated that 50 percent scholarships under the educa­tional scholarship scheme in the central Punjab, 35 percent in the South Punjab and 15 percent in the Northern Pun­jab were being awarded to the minority students. He apprised the gathering that scholarships up to 50 thousand rupees were being awarded to the minority students obtaining 50 percent marks from Matric to higher education level. The CM under­scored that participating in one another merriments promoted tolerance and brotherhood.

He said it was the responsibil­ity of the state to safeguard the rights of minorities. He high­lighted that all the minorities including the Hindu community had equal rights adding that the Hindu and other minority com­munities were being provided equal opportunities to attain education. The CM outlined that giving better treatment and re­spect to the minorities is the essence of the religion of Islam. Members Provincial Assembly Youdester Chohan, Nawaz Chan­dia, Abbas Ali Shah, Muhammad Shafique, Habkok Rafique Babu, Samuel Yaqoob, Mahindar Pal Singh, Saira Raza, Fauzia Ab­bas, Shahida Malika, Nohais Khokhar, Aftab Gul, Muhammad Yasin, Chairman CM Complaint Cell Zubair Ahmad Khan, Sec­retary Minority Affairs and Hu­man Rights and concerned of­ficials were also present on the occasion.