Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) held a session to discuss the recommendations regarding electoral reforms.

Following the directives of the MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the central leaders held a session to mull over recommendations regarding electoral reforms.

Sources said that MQM-P will forward the recommendations to the law ministry after concluding its consultation process. The MQM-P leaders urged the scrutiny of census data, delimitation and voter lists.

They said that the delimitation should be made in accordance with the Constitution and law.

Earlier on Thursday, the Rabita Committee of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) held a key session after talks with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The RC chaired by convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held consultations over the political situation, party policy, by-polls and other matters.

The RC members reviewed the strategy for upcoming by-polls and local government (LG) elections.

Sources said that the MQM-P RC members also discussed the weaknesses in party policy, decision making and organisational structure. The MQM-P leaders recommended to maintain contact with the dissident activities and voters at the earliest.

The MQM-P central leaders took the RC members into confidence regarding the implementation of the political agreements with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the recent meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The RC members were apprised about the party leaders’ meeting with the PPP to discuss the summary related to the LG Act, non-implementation of Article 140A and strategy for enforcing a strong municipal system.