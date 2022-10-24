Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former President and President Pakistan People’s Party Parlia­mentarians Asif Ali Zardari yes­terday paid rich tribute to the Mother of Democracy, Begum Nusrat Bhutto in his message on her death anniversary and said that her struggle was for the nation and democracy.

“There is a history of sacrifices of Begum Nusrat Bhutto. She cou­rageously fought powerful dic­tators and usurpers of the time. There is no match of this bravery in the political history of the world. She led the people’s struggle for the restoration of democracy and the constitution while enduring unbearable tyranny for democra­cy and the people,” he said. Zardari said that the 18th Constitutional Amendment is the realization of the dream of the Mother of De­mocracy. Begum Nusrat Bhutto taught patience and reconciliation in politics, which is one of the best sources of inspiration for us.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Information Secretary of PPPP Shazia Atta Marri yester­day paid homage to Nusrat Bhutto on her 11th death anniversary. She said: ‘Today, we pay homage to Madr-e-Jamhoriat Nusrat Bhutto on her struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution and democracy in the country. She said that the sacrifices of the Madr-e-Jamhoriat were unforgettable and she al­ways stood shoulder to shoulder with Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his political journey.”

She further said Nusrat Bhutto bravely coped with the dictators and took forward the mission of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. “The untiring struggle of mother of democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto is like a beacon for the entire nation and PPP which will continue to illu­minate the dark paths,” she add­ed. Marri said that on her 11th death anniversary “we salute Begum Nusrat Bhutto for her services rendered for the people, country and democracy.”