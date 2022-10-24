Share:

ISTANBUL - The Information Min­isters of OIC has em­phasized the impor­tance of cooperation among the member states in developing necessary mechanisms to fight disinformation and Islamophobia in all its manifestations.

This was emphasized in the Istanbul Decla­ration adopted by the 12th Session of the Is­lamic Conference of the Information Ministers of OIC held in Istanbul here yesterday.

The declaration also underlined the need for devising short, medium, and long-term strategic processes in the fight against disinformation.

The Istanbul Declara­tion underscored the need for presenting the truth about Is­lam in an effective manner, utilizing new and emerging platforms and technological in­novations. Pakistan was rep­resented by Minister for In­formation and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Earlier, in a speech at session, Marriyum Aurangzeb called for creating an OIC working Group to counter Islamophobia and misinformation.

The information minister pro­posed that a special OIC repre­sentative be appointed and a panel of experts be formed to give suggestions to the organi­sation to deal with the incidents of Islamophobia and support the victims.

Emphasising on intensified efforts to tackle Islamopho­bia, the minister said the phe­nomenon is not abating as there has been a constant rise in mob lynching, pre-planned communal riots, and negative portrayal in electronic and so­cial media in India.

She said, OIC being a repre­sentative of the collective aspi­rations of the Muslim Ummah, must throw its full political and economic weight to pro­tect the fundamental rights of Muslims and interests of Muslim minorities across the globe. Putting forth her rec­ommendations, she said infor­mation colonialism has to be fought and a new independent information regime should be established. Marriyum Aurang­zeb said any internal trends within the Muslim states that feed misperceptions about Is­lam and the Muslim societies should be curtailed through better public participation, more inclusivity and focus on freedom of speech that is cul­turally sensitive and interna­tionally projectable.

Underscoring the need for laws to identify and prosecute promoters of hate and decep­tion, the minister said we must fight fake news with real one alongside upholding the basic freedoms. She reiterated Pa­kistan’s commitment to play role in ensuring capacity build­ing and sharing of best practic­es within OIC member states. Speaking about climate change, the minister said media in the OIC member states has a re­sponsibility to highlight and un­derscore the importance of ur­gent, unified and decisive action by the international community to combat this challenge.

She said many OIC coun­tries are facing climate injus­tice. She gave example of Pa­kistan and Nigeria which are amongst the most climate vul­nerable countries in the world even though their carbon emis­sion is negligible.

Highlighting Pakistan’s ex­tensive operations for relief and rehabilitation in the flood-hit areas, the minister said cli­mate-induced floods have re­sulted in losses estimated at $40 billion.

The information minister thanked the international com­munity, particularly OIC coun­tries, for their invaluable contri­bution to the flood relief efforts