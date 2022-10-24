ISTANBUL - The Information Ministers of OIC has emphasized the importance of cooperation among the member states in developing necessary mechanisms to fight disinformation and Islamophobia in all its manifestations.
This was emphasized in the Istanbul Declaration adopted by the 12th Session of the Islamic Conference of the Information Ministers of OIC held in Istanbul here yesterday.
The declaration also underlined the need for devising short, medium, and long-term strategic processes in the fight against disinformation.
The Istanbul Declaration underscored the need for presenting the truth about Islam in an effective manner, utilizing new and emerging platforms and technological innovations. Pakistan was represented by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.
Earlier, in a speech at session, Marriyum Aurangzeb called for creating an OIC working Group to counter Islamophobia and misinformation.
The information minister proposed that a special OIC representative be appointed and a panel of experts be formed to give suggestions to the organisation to deal with the incidents of Islamophobia and support the victims.
Emphasising on intensified efforts to tackle Islamophobia, the minister said the phenomenon is not abating as there has been a constant rise in mob lynching, pre-planned communal riots, and negative portrayal in electronic and social media in India.
She said, OIC being a representative of the collective aspirations of the Muslim Ummah, must throw its full political and economic weight to protect the fundamental rights of Muslims and interests of Muslim minorities across the globe. Putting forth her recommendations, she said information colonialism has to be fought and a new independent information regime should be established. Marriyum Aurangzeb said any internal trends within the Muslim states that feed misperceptions about Islam and the Muslim societies should be curtailed through better public participation, more inclusivity and focus on freedom of speech that is culturally sensitive and internationally projectable.
Underscoring the need for laws to identify and prosecute promoters of hate and deception, the minister said we must fight fake news with real one alongside upholding the basic freedoms. She reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to play role in ensuring capacity building and sharing of best practices within OIC member states. Speaking about climate change, the minister said media in the OIC member states has a responsibility to highlight and underscore the importance of urgent, unified and decisive action by the international community to combat this challenge.
She said many OIC countries are facing climate injustice. She gave example of Pakistan and Nigeria which are amongst the most climate vulnerable countries in the world even though their carbon emission is negligible.
Highlighting Pakistan’s extensive operations for relief and rehabilitation in the flood-hit areas, the minister said climate-induced floods have resulted in losses estimated at $40 billion.
The information minister thanked the international community, particularly OIC countries, for their invaluable contribution to the flood relief efforts