Islamabad-The bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan has increased by 22 percent to $213.70 million in September as compared to August 2022, reveal the official documents available with The Nation.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s import of coal from Afghanistan has witnessed an increase of 662 percent during the month from the same period of last fiscal year. As per the documents, imports from Afghanistan have increased by 67 percent from $151.19 million to $252.82 million during first quarter of 2022-23 as compared to the same period of previous fiscal year. Pakistan exports to Afghanistan have also increased by 64 percent from $147.70 million to $241.54 million during the first quarter of FY2022-23 as compared to the same period of previous FY. The hike in imports from Afghanistan during the 1st quarter is due to increase in procurement of coal from Afghanistan by Pakistan, which has shown an increase of 484 percent during the first quarter of 2022-23, after the government of Pakistan allowed use of Afghan coal in power generation.

The total coal import during the first quarter (July to September) of the FY2022-23 reached to $107million from $18.30 million during the same period last fiscal year, said the documents. In September 2022, coal Import from Afghanistan increased by 662 percent to $49.67 million from $6.52 million during the same month last year, said the documents. The import of other coal recorded an increase of 702 percent in September and reached to $27.22 milllion from $3.39 million during the same month of last fiscal year. Similarly, the import of Bituminous coal was enhanced by 618 percent to $22.45 million in September from $3.13 million during the same month last year. During the first quarter of 2022-23, the import of other coal from Afghanistan increased by 461 percent to $56.78 million from $10.13 million during the same period last year.

The import of Bituminous coal during the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal increased by 518 percent to $50.53 million from $8.17 million during the same quarter last year, the documents reveal. In the month of September 2022, Imports from Afghanistan have increased by 58 percent from $79.12 million to $125.36 million as compared to the month of September last year. The imports increased by 66 percent as compared to $75.46 million in August, 2022. When compared with import of $79.11 million in the corresponding month of last year, the imports increased by 58 percent in August 2022. Imports of goods like fresh fruit, cotton, tomatoes, onions, steatite, coal, chromium, iron scrap increased in September 2022.

Agro imports from Afghanistan have increased by 4 percent from $51.82 million to $54.09 million in September 2022 as compared to the month of September last year. Whereas, in 1st Quarter of FY 23, Agro imports from Afghanistan have increased by 12 percent from $98.68 million to $110.39 million as compared to previous FY’s same period. Similarly, non-agro imports have increased by 161 percent in September 2022 as compared to previous year September, whereas, in 1st quarter non-agro imports have increased by 171 percent as compared to previous fiscal year 1st quarter In the month of September 2022, Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increased by 80 percent from $49.16 million to $88.31 million as compared to the month of September last year. Non-agro exports to Afghanistan have increased by 84 percent in September 2022 as compared to previous year September, whereas, in 1st quarter non-agro exports have increased by 60 percent as compared to previous fiscal year 1st quarter. However, if compared to August 2022, the exports decreased by 11 percent in September 2022. Export of goods like, rice, fresh vegetables, medicines, fresh fruits, confectionery items and dairy products increased in September 2022. Whereas, exports of item like slag, tableware, household articles, plastics decreased in the reporting month.