RAWALPINDI - Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on a military post in Hassan Khel sector, North Waziristan District.
According to a press release of ISPR, Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner. During fire exchange, one soldier, Assistant Lance Daffadar Waqar Ali (Age 32 Years, resident of Chota Lahore, Swabi) embraced Shahadat.
Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan.
Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, ISPR statement said. Meanwhile, Pakistan security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Shalobar, Khyber District, on reported presence of terrorists, according to another statement issued here by the ISPR. During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist got killed. Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, it added. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces