RAWALPINDI - Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on a mil­itary post in Hassan Khel sector, North Wa­ziristan District.

According to a press release of ISPR, Pa­kistani troops re­sponded in a befitting manner. During fire ex­change, one soldier, As­sistant Lance Daffa­dar Waqar Ali (Age 32 Years, resident of Cho­ta Lahore, Swabi) em­braced Shahadat.

Pakistan has consis­tently been request­ing Afghanistan to en­sure effective border management. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan.

Pakistan Army is de­termined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, ISPR statement said. Mean­while, Pakistan securi­ty forces conducted an in­telligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Shalo­bar, Khyber District, on re­ported presence of terror­ists, according to another statement issued here by the ISPR. During intense ex­change of fire, one terror­ist got killed. Weapon and ammunition were also re­covered from the killed ter­rorist, it added. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activi­ties against security forces