Share:

MELBOURNE - An unbeaten 82 from Virat Kohli led India to a last-ball win over Pakistan in a final over thriller at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.

The Indian side restricted Pakistan to 159-8 and scraped home by four wickets after a sensational final over with superstar Kohli the hero. It looked to be going badly for India as they struggled to just 45-4 off 10 overs, halfway through their chase.

But Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) launched a fightback with a century stand that left India needing 16 off the final over from a nervous Mohammad Nawaz, who peppered it with wides and no-balls to help them reach their target.

Victory was critical in a group that also includes Bangladesh, South Africa and qualifiers the Netherlands and Zimbabwe, with only the top two making the semi-finals. India have largely dominated Pakistan since the late 1990s but lost two of their three previous clashes including by 10 wickets in the group phase at last year’s T20 World Cup as well as losing the Asia Cup Super 4 match.

Few sporting rivalries match the passion of India-Pakistan and the atmosphere was electric as Pakistan got off to a stuttering start after being sent in to bat with captain Babar Azam out lbw for a golden duck to Arshdeep Singh. Singh’s swing caused more carnage in his next over when Mohammad Rizwan (4) top-edged a rising ball to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at fine leg.

Shan Masood survived a narrow run-out appeal as he and Iftikhar Ahmed worked to rebuild the innings. They reached 60-2 at the halfway mark then Iftikhar flicked a switch when the slow bowlers came on, hitting Ravi Ashwin for six then plundering three more in one over from Axar Patel. Iftikhar reached his half-century before Mohammed Shami trapped him lbw, sparking a collapse with Pandya snaring Shadab Khan, Haider Ali and Mohammad Nawaz in the space of 19 runs. A late flourish took Pakistan to a par 159.

India also had a horror start with KL Rahul out in the second over to Naseem Shah, dragging the ball onto his stumps. Ahmed then took a blinding catch at slip to remove skipper Rohit Sharma (4) off Haris Rauf. Suryakumar Yadav lasted just eight balls, caught behind for a whirlwind 16 off Rauf as the Pakistan fans roared in celebration. When Patel was run out in the next over, India were reeling at 31-4.

Kohli started slowly but finally found his groove and with Pandya started launching a fightback, hitting three sixes in one over off Nawaz. With 28 needed off eight balls, Kohli smashed two sixes off Haris Rauf to leave 16 from the final over. Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz had a final over to forget, gifting India two wides and a no-ball that went for six before Ashwin coolly blasted over mid-off as India chased down 160 for victory.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka commenced their Super 12 campaign with an impressive nine-wicket triumph over a disappointing Ireland in Hobart. There were many fears for Sri Lanka when they were thrashed by Namibia in the opening match of the First Round, but the reigning Asia Cup champions are slowly gathering some momentum.

Scores in brief (1st)

INDIA 160 for 6 (Kohli 82*, Hardik 40) beat PAKISTAN 159 for 8 (Masood 52*, Iftikhar 51, Arshdeep 3-32, Hardik 3-30) by 4 wickets.

Scores in brief (2nd)

SRI LANKA 133 for 1 (Mendis 68*, Asalanka 31*) beat Ireland 128 for 8 (Tector 45, Theekshana 2-19, Hasaranga 2-25) by nine wickets.