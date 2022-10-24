Share:

In captivity, one loses every way of acting over little details which satisfy the essentials of life.

–Ingrid Betancourt

In 2002, 50 Chechen rebels stormed the Moscow theatre and took 800 people hostage during a sold-out musical. The terrorists stormed in during the second act and fired machine guns into the air. There were also a number of women who had explosives strapped onto their chests. They all identified themselves to be members of the Chechen Army and had a demand; Russian forces were to withdraw from Chechnya. The hostage situation lasted for 57 hours during which 120 people were killed. Russian forces surrounded the theater but raided a day later after pumping heavy narcotic gas into the air to knock some of the aggressors out. The justification given for this was that there was no other way to protect people from the explosives that would have gone off had the terrorists had more time.