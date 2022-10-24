Share:

KARACHI-Patient services at public sector hospitals remained seriously disrupted as healthcare providers demanding immediate release of the risk allowance continued their boycott across the province for the sixth consecutive day.

Resultantly, patients reporting at the outpatient departments (OPDs) and some other sections had to return home without getting medical consultation. The protesters included young doctors, paramedical staff as well as nurses.

“Doctors are forced to opt for OPDs’ closure due to official indifference. But, services in wards and the emergency section remained uninterrupted,” said Dr Mehboob of Grand Health Alliance, warning that healthcare providers might opt for marching towards the Chief Minister House on Tuesday when they planned to hold a sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club.

It might be recalled that the health department recently withdrew the risk allowance being given to the healthcare providers on grounds that the Covid-19 pandemic no longer posed a threat to the population. The allowance was announced over two years ago when the pandemic had struck the country.

An amount of Rs17,000 was given to the healthcare providers from grade one to 16 whereas Rs35,000 to those above grade 16. It was discontinued in 2020 as well, but later was resumed following protests.

Health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, however, has categorically rejected protestors’ demand describing it ‘unjustified’. In recent conversation with the media, she had warned that the health department might hire new staff, if the protestors didn’t resume work.

“This shows the mindset of our officials. Instead of providing us financial relief through the risk allowance, the minister is threatening us, forgetting that the province already faces a serious shortage of doctors and nurses,” said a GHA member. Hundreds of poor medical workers were unable to pay house rents and school fees of their children after the health department suddenly cut off their salaries, he added.

“The workers would resort to a complete closure of hospital services, if this official indifference persists,” he said. Employees of government hospitals in Hyderabad, including doctors and paramedics, also brought out a rally from Liaquat University Hospital which culminated at local press club raising slogans against health department and minister.

The OPD operations there also remained suspended.

A similar nature of protest was also recorded in Dadu where the protestors threatened to suspend operations in wards and theatres. They also observed symbolic hunger strike at the Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, healthcare providers in Mirpurkhas staged sit-in in in civil hospital suspending OPD operation. The protestors warned that the protest would continue until their demand was accepted.