LAHORE - Provincial Health Minister and PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid administered the oath to the officials and work­ers of 34 Union Councils of Data ganj Bakhsh Town Lahore.

On this occasion, President PTI Lahore Imtiaz Sheikh, Gen­eral Secretary Zubair Khan Ni­azi, President Data Gunj Bakhsh Town Javed Ikram Tony, Gen­eral Secretary Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Pappu, Rana Nasim, Union Councilors and hundreds of workers were present. The workers greeted Provincial Health Minister and PTI Cen­tral Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid with flowers. Addressing the gathering she said on this occasion that today, I congratu­late the officials of Data ganj Bakhsh Town for organizing the most beautiful oath taking cere­mony. The officials and workers of Data Ganj Bakhsh Town are always number one. Today Al­hamdulillah we are at the fore­front in oath taking. Today, 34 Union Councils have taken oath with us. Imran Khan is doing a great jihad in the country and we stand side by side with him.

Imran Khan increased the honor of Pakistan in the whole world. Imran Khan also defend­ed Islamophobia in a vigorous manner. Imran Khan wants that no person in Pakistan should be below the poverty line. Accord­ing to the vision of Imran Khan, we distributed health cards to the people of Punjab in January 2019. After seeing the success of health card, Imran Khan di­rected to provide health card to all the families of Punjab.

Then in Punjab, health card facility was provided to all the families in seven districts of Sahiwal and DG Khan. Alham­dulillah we had provided the fa­cility of universal health cover­age to all the families of Punjab by March 31, 2022. More than 2.4 million people in Punjab have got free treatment facil­ity through sehat sahulat card. Maryam Nawaz asked her uncle, Crime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to close the sehat sahulat card. Today, the whole world recog­nizes the sehat sahulat card project. We get phone calls from Sindh for sehat sahulat Card.

The Americans’ followers have been imposed on the coun­try, their days are short. Imran Khan is a true and good Muslim. When Imran Khan wakes up in the morning, he thinks about the betterment of the Pakistani nation.

We are standing like a leaden wall in the war of real freedom with Imran Khan. Imran Khan will give a call for a long march soon. We do not accept the life of slavery at all. We are Muslims and we cannot bow before any­one except Allah. Imran Khan is giving sacrifices for the sake of our children. Imran Khan slapped the federal government by winning the by-elections.