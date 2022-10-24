Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Sunday felicitated the newly elected unopposed President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) Sheikh Kashif Anwar and other office bearers.

In a congratulatory message, he said Kashif Anwar is one of the most seasoned and veteran trader leader who is truly representing the business community across the board for helping them to address their genuine grievances at local, regional and federal levels.

He hoped that all genuine problems being confronted by importers, exporter, traders, local and foreign investors would be accorded top priority and get resolved to accelerate the economic activities in the country and boost exports besides rapid industrialisation.

Mian Kashif said that the new head of LCCI inherited capabilities of becoming bridge between the business community and the government with sole objectives for ease of doing business and put the things in right direction. He said under his dynamic leadership, the Lahore Chamber, which was established in 1923, will be emerging as one of the best in the South Asia.