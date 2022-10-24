FAISALABAD - Sadar Jaranwala police have arrested two alleged dacoits along with weapons while their three accomplices managed to escape from the scene. A police spokesperson said here on Sunday that a police team conducted a raid and arrested Adeel and Arsalan, who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. However, three alleged dacoits managed to escape from the scene. The police recovered weapons, looted cash and other items from the arrested dacoits, spokesperson added. Meanwhile, twenty-three beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours. A spokesperson for the local administration said here on Sunday that a vigorous campaign was launched against habitual beggars on special directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh. A special squad rounded up seven male, 14 female and two transgender beggars from Sargodha Road, Allied Mor, Millat Chowk, Jhang Road, Chenab Club Chowk and Station Chowk. Out of those, 17 beggars were shifted to a shelter home of General Bus Stand, whereas six were sent behind bars as they were already issued repeated warnings. Cases were also got registered against them while further action was under progress, he added.
