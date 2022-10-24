Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), Coordinator Khizer Afzal Chaud­hary has said that as long as polio existed anywhere, it was a threat to children ev­erywhere. He was speaking at a ceremo­ny held on the eve of World Polio Day at Alhamra Centre.

The theme of this year’s World Po­lio Day ceremony is “Celebrating Polio Heores”. World polio day is held on Oc­tober 24th every year in celebration of the birth of Dr. Jonas Salk, the man who led the first team to develop a vaccine against polio. The development of polio vaccine reduced the incidence of polio cases worldwide by 99 percent and only Pakistan and Afghanistan remain as po­lio endemic countries. This day provides the government, global polio eradication community and PEI partners in Paki­stan with an opportunity to renew its promise of a polio-free world to future generations. Despite nationwide efforts, Pakistan has detected 20 new polio cases since April 2022 – after a break of 15 months. Although the cases are located in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK), the threat is national, and Punjab is commit­ted to taking all measures to eradicate the virus. Secretary Primary and Second­ary Healthcare Dr Irshad Ahmad was the chief guest on the occasion. “Although Punjab is free of polio cases for the last two years, which is an achievement of the province but as long as polio exists anywhere, it is a threat to children ev­erywhere”, stressed the EOC Coordinator and head of the polio programme in Pun­jab Mr Khizer Afzaal Chaudhary.

“Continued innovation to reach chil­dren everywhere and detect and stop outbreaks, along with increased political and financial commitment, are necessary to finish the job”, stressed the EOC coor­dinator.