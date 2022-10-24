LAHORE - Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), Coordinator Khizer Afzal Chaudhary has said that as long as polio existed anywhere, it was a threat to children everywhere. He was speaking at a ceremony held on the eve of World Polio Day at Alhamra Centre.
The theme of this year’s World Polio Day ceremony is “Celebrating Polio Heores”. World polio day is held on October 24th every year in celebration of the birth of Dr. Jonas Salk, the man who led the first team to develop a vaccine against polio. The development of polio vaccine reduced the incidence of polio cases worldwide by 99 percent and only Pakistan and Afghanistan remain as polio endemic countries. This day provides the government, global polio eradication community and PEI partners in Pakistan with an opportunity to renew its promise of a polio-free world to future generations. Despite nationwide efforts, Pakistan has detected 20 new polio cases since April 2022 – after a break of 15 months. Although the cases are located in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK), the threat is national, and Punjab is committed to taking all measures to eradicate the virus. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Irshad Ahmad was the chief guest on the occasion. “Although Punjab is free of polio cases for the last two years, which is an achievement of the province but as long as polio exists anywhere, it is a threat to children everywhere”, stressed the EOC Coordinator and head of the polio programme in Punjab Mr Khizer Afzaal Chaudhary.
“Continued innovation to reach children everywhere and detect and stop outbreaks, along with increased political and financial commitment, are necessary to finish the job”, stressed the EOC coordinator.