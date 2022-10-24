Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman) Imran Khan on Monday expressed profound shock and grief over the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

The president termed the death of Arshad Sharif a "great loss to journalism and Pakistan".

He prayed that may the soul of Arshad Sharif rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss.

Arshad Sharif’s death Is a great loss to journalism and Pakistan. May his soul rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss إِنَّا لِلّهِ وانا الیہ راجعون — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 24, 2022

While the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan also posted a picture of Arshad Sharif along with a dua after his tragic death.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the death of Arshad Sharif.

"I am deeply saddened by the shocking news of journalist Arshad Sharif’s tragic death," he said.

He extended condolences to the bereaved family of Arshad Sharif.

"May Allah SWT grant him a place in Heaven. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family," he said.