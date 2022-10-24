Share:

ISLAMABAD - The first fleet of 20 state-of-the-art coaches of Pakistan Railways from China would arrive in Paki­stan by the end of the current month to provide comfortable and international standards journey to the passengers.

“Pakistan Railways has pro­cured 230 new passenger coach­es from China, which will not only facilitate the passengers but also generate more revenues for the department,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP. He said that Pakistan Rail­ways had already allocated Rs 21,712 million for the project “Procurement and Manufactur­ing of 230 Passenger Coaches” in the current fiscal year 2022-23. Pakistan Railways has worked out a plan to replace old and ob­solete signal gear from Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal-Shandara Bagh mainline section during the current fiscal year, he added. He said Pakistan Railways had allocated one billion rupees for the project titled ‘Replacement of old and obsolete signal gear from Lodhran-Multan-Khanew­al- Shandara Bagh mainline sec­tion.’ “The signaling system of 44 stations was automated by Computer Based Interlocking (CBI) over Shandadpur-Mirpur Mathelo and Lodhran-Shandara Bagh section,” he added.

The initiative, he said, had con­siderably improved the arrival and departure timing of trains owing to swift operation in the automated section. The engi­neering restrictions on tracks were being removed to curtail the running time of passenger trains. “Pakistan Railways is rig­orously pursuing Main Line-I project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to upgrade its track which faced delay during the last four years,” he said. He said Rs 5 billion were already allocated for the ML-I project in the current fiscal year 2022-23. The project would in­crease train speed from 120 to 160 km per hour, he added. The official said the journey time would be reduced by half after the implementation of the proj­ect. To a question, he said the 50 kilometers Narowal Chak Amru section was closed in 2005 due to huge recurring operational losses, an over-aged track, and a non-remunerative section.