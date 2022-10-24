Share:

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) held a seminar on Ravi Dost campaign at FAST University Lahore on Monday with an aim to spotlight the endeavors of RUDA and establish the public awareness matrix of the upcoming city by the river

During the seminar, ED Commercial Kashif Qureshi briefed the students on the objectives of the authority including multiple dimensional projects like river side establishment of forestation, Waste Water Treatment Plants (WWTP) and Waste to Energy.

After the brief, panelists from authority’s Department of Hydrology, Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) and Waste to Energy took part in panel discussion.

While answering to questions, the director hydrology from RUDA explained, “More than 1000 cusecs of contaminated water will be pumped out into the river each day from the WWTP located at several locations along the Ravi River in Mahmud Booti, Shadbagh, and Shahdarah.

“These plants will have modern infrastructure, ensuring water's effective management and cleanliness which will be first of its kind,” he added.

He further said, “The water in Ravi River will not only be restored, but it will also be put to a good use, along with that providing a number of jobs to the upcoming engineers.”

The panelists also explained that according to the global report, Ravi has been declared as one of the poisonous rivers of the world and taking agricultural production from this water will be unfair to the people.

The HOD of Engineering Dept Dr Shahid appreciated the effort of panelists in dispelling the negative perception about RUDA in matters related to land acquisition and effect on environment.

Later, Kashif Qureshi invited the faculty and students of engineering department to visit the development site of RUDA along the river and see by themselves that how Ravi and its eco-system is being transformed through positive initiates by RUDA.

