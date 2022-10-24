MULTAN - With the advent of the winter season, the hordes of people have started visiting Lunda bazaars of the city to purchase used woolly heaps with complaints of high prices. Vendors and shopkeepers are witnessing a hike in the sale of used clothes as compared to the previous year. All kinds of winter wear and accessories, including gloves, woolen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweatshirt and jackets were seen displayed in front of stalls, shops and weekly bazaars to attract customers. Stalls of used winter clothes and shoes could be seen at Clock Tower Chowk, Madni Chowk, Chowk Qadafi, Fountain Chowk, Hussainagahi Bazaar, Gardezi Market and many other places of the city. Talking to media on Sunday, a female customer Shaheena Bibi complained that she used to buy warm cloths every year from Lunda bazaars for her kids but second-hand clothes had also become expensive this year. She accused the shopkeepers of increasing the rates deliberately as well-off families coming to Lunda bazaars tend to pay whatever price the shopkeepers ask for. “These wealthy customers have made the used-items out of the reach of common people.” Another customer, Muhammad Ramzan said the dealers used to mix the previous stock with the new stock and demanding high prices of all items. The high prices of the current stock of used warm clothes made it out of reach of the poor segments of the society
