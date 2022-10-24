Share:

MULTAN - With the advent of the win­ter season, the hordes of people have started visit­ing Lunda bazaars of the city to purchase used wool­ly heaps with complaints of high prices. Vendors and shopkeepers are wit­nessing a hike in the sale of used clothes as com­pared to the previous year. All kinds of winter wear and accessories, including gloves, woolen hats, muf­flers, pullovers, sweatshirt and jackets were seen dis­played in front of stalls, shops and weekly bazaars to attract customers. Stalls of used winter clothes and shoes could be seen at Clock Tower Chowk, Mad­ni Chowk, Chowk Qadafi, Fountain Chowk, Hussain­agahi Bazaar, Gardezi Mar­ket and many other places of the city. Talking to me­dia on Sunday, a female customer Shaheena Bibi complained that she used to buy warm cloths every year from Lunda bazaars for her kids but second-hand clothes had also be­come expensive this year. She accused the shopkeep­ers of increasing the rates deliberately as well-off families coming to Lunda bazaars tend to pay what­ever price the shopkeep­ers ask for. “These wealthy customers have made the used-items out of the reach of common people.” Anoth­er customer, Muhammad Ramzan said the dealers used to mix the previous stock with the new stock and demanding high prices of all items. The high prices of the current stock of used warm clothes made it out of reach of the poor seg­ments of the society