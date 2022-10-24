Share:

RAWALPINDI - The sale of warm clothes has witnessed sharp increase with the winter season approaching here.

Gloves, woolen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweater and jackets were seen hanging in front of shops and stalls to attract customers. Crowds of people belonging to all walks of life can be seen bargaining with retailers in markets and weekly bazaars besides woolies, quilts, bed covers, blankets and rugs up for sale as well. There is no other option except to buy winter clothes to beat the cold,” Nasir, a resident of Waris Khan said. A visitor Tahir Chaudry said that almost 20 to 50 percent rise had been observed in prices of winter clothes compared to last year.