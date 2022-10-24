Share:

Pakistan was part of the US sponsored (SEATO) Southeast Asian Treaty Organization and (CENTO) Central Treaty Organization. In 1962, it provided a base for US spy plane-U2 in Peshawar which was shot down by a Russian missile after taking off from Badaber, Peshawar. During Russian invasion of Afghanistan, the Mujahideen were supported by the US through Pakistan. At that time Pakistan was the most favorite and front state fighting Russians and communism.

The Afghan Mujahideen were taken to Washington where they met the then President Ronald Reagan. After Russian withdrawal, the US abandoned Afghanistan and dumped Pakistan. This led to the emergence of the Taliban and other groups in Afghanistan and Pakistan. After 9/11, Pakistan again sided with US on the war on terror and provided bases which led to disastrous consequences for Pakistan as it introduced a new phenomenon of suicide attacks. The US exited Afghanistan after the Doha Accords however blamed it Pakistan for their humiliating exit and tried to make it a scapegoat. The relations between the US and Pakistan have remained on a turbulent patch from the day the Biden administration came into power.

Recently, the US President called Pakistan “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” which had “Nuclear weapons without any cohesion”. Biden made these comments during a democratic party reception in Los Angeles. There are number of reasons on which the US is not happy with Pakistan. First, mainly our close and strong alignment with China and it is not happy with the CPEC passing through Pakistan. The US and its allies are trying to contain China through alliances like the AUKUS, QUAD and India. Pakistan’s nuclear assets have the best safeguards according to the IAEA criteria and it has proved itself as a responsible state. According to the Anti-Nuclear Security Index “Pakistan was the most improved country in the ranking for countries with usable nuclear materials improving its over all score by 7 points”. The index further mentioned that “the majority of Pakistan’s improvements are in the security and control measures category (+25) because of its passage of new regulation”.

Pakistan is a signatory of the convention on physical protection of nuclear material-1980 and also party to nuclear safety convention of 1997. According to reports, countries like Australia, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands and Norway have been ranked with poor security measures and possibility of sabotage cannot be ruled out. The irony is that the US is only country which has used an atomic bomb on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki which razed both cities to the ground. Even the US’ own history on security and safety of nuclear weapons is deplorable. According to a viral report on social media, the US lost nine nuclear warheads which were never recovered. At least 56 accidents at nuclear reactors have occurred in the US according to a 2010 study. Despite these lapses at its own end, the US and its allies on several occasions have issued rhetoric that terrorists can have access to Pakistan’s nukes.

The US is ignoring the serious incidents happening in India related to missiles and uranium. In India there have been several incidents of smuggling and selling of highly rich uranium in the open market. India is failing to protect its highly rich radioactive material falling into the wrong hands. Unfortunately, IAEA and the West did not raise their concerns and remained silent. On March 9 2022, an Indian missile BrahMos violated Pakistan’s airspace and fell 124 kilometers inside Pakistani Punjab. The missile endangered many lives and commercial flights in the air. The Indian officials did not inform Pakistan about the missile firing and only responded once the issue was raised by the ISPR. Imagine if it was armed with a warhead, the consequences could have been disastrous for India. Pakistan acted with responsibility and did not take a decision in haste. If it was Pakistan, then there would have been hue and cry by questioning Pakistan’s safety mechanism and all hell would have broken loose. No one condemned India rather asked Pakistan to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It is the hypocrisy of international community as different options are being used by the West as tools to pressurise Pakistan. Some of the tools are the use of FATF, IMF, and asking Pakistan to settle its issues with India on New Delhi’s terms, leave Chinese camp and recognize Israel. One thing is very clear the actual target of the US is Pakistan’s nuclear programme by making it controversial and terming it as the Islamic Bomb. Surprisingly, in the US National Security Strategy endorsed by Biden recently, there is no mention of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons. The ISPR has issued a statement after the conclusion of Corps Commander’s conference that Pakistan is responsible nuclear weapon state and has taken all necessary measures to strengthen its nuclear security at par with IAEA standards. Meanwhile the US has reconciled the statement made by President Biden and issued a statement by the State Department that “The US is confident of Pakistan’s commitment and its ability to secure weapons”. Let there be no doubt that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and its assets have safeguards as per IAEA standards.