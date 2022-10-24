Share:

Senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif embraced martyrdom after an accident in the outskirts of Kenya’s Nairobi city.

Police in Kenya have confirmed his death and have opened an investigation into the accident which likely involved a gun attack.

He specialized in investigative journalism and has covered many political events in the country for national and international news organizations, including the United Kingdom.

A seasoned journalist, Arshad Sharif was one of Pakistan’s top news anchors. He had worked for country’s top news channels and newspapers in the past. He was awarded ‘Presidential Pride of Performance’ for his exceptional journalism in the year 2019.