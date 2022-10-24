Share:

SARGODHA - Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested seven crimi­nals and recovered nar­cotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and nabbed seven accused identified as Akhter, Khizar Hayyat, Rabnawaz, Tariq, Faisal, Asad and Pervaiz. The police recovered 1.7kg hashish, 30 litres liquor and 3 pistols of 30 bore from them.

Cases have been regis­tered against the accused.

97PC TREE PLANTATION TARGET ACHIEVED IN SARGODHA DIVISION

The tree plantation drive was underway in the district as 97 percent target had so far been achieved in the divi­sion. Talking to media here on Sunday, District Forest Officer Nisarul Haq said that forest department was given a target of planting 955,000 saplings which would be achieved by December 31, adding that 928,017 saplings were planted in the division so far which was 97 percent of the set target. He said that 554,730 saplings were planted in private lands while 83,300 saplings were planted at government forest against the set target of 305,000