KARACHI-In a major development, the Sindh government has allotted 100 acres of free land for the establishment of Institute for Technology and Management Sciences (ITMS) in Hyderabad.

The land has been provided in village Ganjo Takkar, Taluka Latifabad, District Hyderabad.

Furthermore, Secretary Land Utilization Danish Saeed has also written a letter to deputy commissioner, Hyderabad, who approved the proposal.

The letter states that the land reserved in favour of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Government of Pakistan, will be used for a public education institute.

It should be noted that the Institute for Technology and Management Sciences will be a federal accrediting institute under the Federal Higher Education Commission. It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Imran Khan 2019 performed the groundbreaking of Hyderabad University during a ceremony held in Islamabad.

Once it is up and running, HITMS will be Hyderabad’s second public university after the century-old Government College Kali Mori, which is also being upgraded.