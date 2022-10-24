Share:

Six children sustained critical burns after a fire broke out in the fireworks store during an event of Mehndi in Talagang.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Tamman police station.

“The fire broke out when celebrations at the event of Mehndi was going on,” police said.

“As a result, six children who were there in the event sustained critical burns,” they added.

“They were rushed to Talagang City Hospital for medical treatment,” they stated.

“Akash, Daniyal, Farhan, Ismatullah, Hannan and Ehsan were among those who sustained critical burns,” they elaborated.