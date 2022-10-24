Share:

LAHORE - St Stephen’s Tigers won the second edition of Zalmi Harmony Cricket League organized by Zalmi Foundation for the promotion of religious harmony. In the final played at Shalimar Ground, Islamabad, St Stephen’s defeated Allama Iqbal Shaheens by 7 wickets. Allama Iqbal Shaheens scored 66 runs while batting first. In reply, St Stephen’s Tigers chased the target losing three wickets. Osama was declared the best player of the match and tournament. The best batter was also given to Osama. Namiya was declared the best bowler. At the closing ceremony, Peshawar Zalmi Director Muhammad Akram, Dr. Zia, DG Islamic Research Institute, Dr Arshad, Secretary Ministry of Religious, Sister Catherine from Christian Study Center & and Albert David Member, National Commission on Minorities distributed the prizes among the players.

M Akram said that Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation will continue their role for social services, and will stage more events like Zalmi Harmony &Zalmi Madrasah League to promote religious harmony and also to provide playing opportunities for youngsters.